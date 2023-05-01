3M Tells U.S. Appeals Court: Gov. Contractor Defense Should ...

Breaking News From Law.com

3M attorney Paul Clement argued on Monday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit should reverse verdicts in two combat earplug trials based on the government contractor defense. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers tossed out that defense on summary judgment before allowing 16 bellwether trials to proceed, 10 of which ended in plaintiffs' verdicts. The two on appeal are a $7.1 million verdict for three plaintiffs, and a $1.7 million award to one plaintiff.

May 01, 2023, 2:44 PM

