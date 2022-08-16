Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge overseeing 230,000 claims over combat earplugs ordered 3M not to challenge her prior orders in U.S. bankruptcy court, where its subsidiary, Aearo Technologies, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, citing a multidistrict litigation proceeding "broken beyond repair." U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, in Florida, invoked the All Writs Act in Tuesday's order. She denied a request relating to the bankruptcy's automatic stay against 3M. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham heard that issue this week.

Health Care

August 16, 2022, 6:45 PM