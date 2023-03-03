3M: New Data Proves Vast Majority of Earplug Claimants Have ...

Breaking News From Law.com

More than 235,000 plaintiffs allege 3M's combat earplugs caused hearing loss or ringing of the ears, but newly released data for 175,000 of them suggest the "vast majority" of U.S. military service members making those claims have normal hearing. 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies cited the data, from the U.S. Department of Defense, in a Tuesday motion to estimate the value of the earplug claims in order to reach a Chapter 11 confirmation plan and settlement. Plaintiffs lawyers challenged the data.

Health Care

March 01, 2023, 4:04 PM