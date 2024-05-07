Litigation Surge - California | Amazon.com | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Amazon.com

Amazon was hit with a cluster of federal lawsuits in California last week. At least six federal cases were initiated against the company, roughly triple the usual weekly average. Half the suits accuse Amazon of failing to provide reasonable accommodations for workers with disabilities under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act and California Family Rights Act. Also of note, actor and comedian Deon Cole accuses an Amazon Fresh delivery driver of taking photos of the interior of Cole's home without permission; according to the complaint, Cole purchased a new home security system as a result of the incident, and a burglary attempt was later thwarted by the new system.

Technology

May 07, 2024, 1:13 PM

nature of claim: /