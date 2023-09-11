Litigation Surge - Antitrust | International Flavors & Fragr...

Litigation Surge - Antitrust | International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances was hit with a flurry of antitrust class actions last week in New Jersey. At least three class actions were launched by several firms including Milberg, Robins Kaplan and Spector Roseman & Kodroff; the suits are part of a wave of cases accusing IFF and other manufacturers like Firmenich, Givaudan and Symrise of conspiring to fix prices for fragrances and ingredients. Plaintiffs have filed cross-motions for appointment of class counsel, and a hearing on the motions is currently scheduled for Sept. 26. International Flavors & Fragrances is represented by Skadden, while Firmenich, Givaudan and Symrise are represented by Duane Morris, Gibbons and Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga, respectively.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 11, 2023, 2:26 PM

