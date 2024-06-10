Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | California | La...

Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | California

MindGeek, which operates over 100 adult websites including Pornhub, RedTube and Brazzers, and Visa were hit with a cluster of sex trafficking lawsuits last week. At least six cases were filed in California Central District Court on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs who allegedly appeared as minors in adult content which was posted on MindGeek's platforms without their consent. The suits accuse MindGeek of actively assisting users in posting underage and nonconsensual content by combining user-generated titles, tags and categories with playlists, suggested searches and category libraries to optimize traffic; Visa is also accused of assisting users through its payment processing services. All six cases were launched by Brown Rudnick.

Fortune 500

June 10, 2024, 1:53 PM

nature of claim: /