Litigation Surge - New York | Morrison Mahoney | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - New York | Morrison Mahoney

Morrison Mahoney, an NLJ 500 firm with several offices throughout the Northeast, went on a filing spree in New York last week on behalf of American Transit, an insurance company specializing in taxi services. The firm brought three lawsuits accusing Accelerated DME Recovery, 21st Century Pharmacy and other defendants of offering kickbacks to pain clinics in exchange for prescribing expensive and medically unnecessary medical equipment and pain treatments to accident victims. The suits, which allege that the defendants provided boilerplate prescription forms to be submitted regardless of whether the patient saw a doctor, seek to recover payments or extinguish claims totaling more than $2.5 million.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 5:40 PM