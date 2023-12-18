Litigation Surge - Georgia | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Georgia | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Georgia last week. At least 34 employment suits were initiated in federal court, nearly twice the typical weekly average. The vast majority of cases allege discrimination on the basis of race, gender or disability, violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act or sexual harassment. As recently reported by Law.com Radar, the volume of employment suits remained relatively steady in Georgia throughout the first half of 2023 - but cases rose sharply in September and have remained high ever since. Who's bringing the heat? One out of every four cases in last week's surge was filed by Barrett & Farahany.

Georgia

December 18, 2023, 1:38 PM

