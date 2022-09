Litigation Surge - Automotive | Motley Rice

Plaintiffs firm Motley Rice launched a trio of product liability class actions last month against major automakers General Motors, FCA US, Kia and Hyundai over alleged airbag defects. The complaints arise from reports that airbag inflators manufactured by ARC Automotive can rupture and disperse shrapnel, severely injuring or killing vehicle occupants. Heninger Garrison Davis is also backing the plaintiffs in two of the lawsuits.

Automotive

September 02, 2022, 4:25 PM