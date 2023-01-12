Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Boeing | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Boeing

Boeing removed a slate of wrongful death lawsuits to Virginia Eastern District Court yesterday in connection with a fatal plane wreck. The company removed 11 lawsuits claiming that a Sriwijaya Air flight which crashed into the Java Sea in 2021 and killed more than 60 passengers experienced an unexpected shutdown of its auto-throttle system. According to the complaints, throttle defects have long been an issue for Boeing, causing two other fatal crashes in 2009 and 2013. Boeing is represented by Perkins Coie.

Fortune 500

January 12, 2023, 1:04 PM