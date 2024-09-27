Litigation Surge - Government | Texas

Law.com Radar spotted a surge of litigation in the government sector in Texas on Thursday. Five federal cases were filed in the Lone Star State by or against government entities on Radar's sector watchlist, two of which were launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. One of the suits is part of a string of cases accusing Cassava Sciences of failing to disclose that data manipulation by a City University of New York professor had tainted clinical studies of simufilam, the company's drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease; the other suit pursues insider trading claims against an individual who allegedly purchased shares of Apollo Endosurgery after learning from his partner, an Apollo employee, about a proposed acquisition by Boston Scientific.

September 27, 2024, 12:38 PM