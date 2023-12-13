Litigation Trend - Property & Casualty | Florida | Law.com R...

Litigation Trend - Property & Casualty | Florida

Property and casualty litigation is trending upward in Florida, according to Law.com Radar. The platform surfaced 89 cases last month initiated by or against P&C insurers on Radar's sector watchlist, continuing a rising trend which traces back roughly one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, about 49 cases were detected by Radar every month; that number has shot up to 73 cases during the trend period. Many suits target Chubb, Hartford and other major insurers over damages wreaked by Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 hurricane which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28, 2022. Who's getting the work? Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig, Shutts & Bowen and Fowler White Burnett are go-to defense firms.

Insurance

December 13, 2023, 1:37 PM

