Litigation Trend - Nevada | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Nevada | Labor & Employment

Employment suits are on the rise in Nevada. At least 23 federal employment suits were initiated last month, continuing a rising trend which dates back roughly one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, about 11 federal employment suits were initiated in Nevada per month; during the trend period, that number has shot up to 19 suits per month. Most of the cases allege discrimination on the basis of age, race, gender or disability, while many workers also accuse employers of violating wage-and-hour laws or medical leave statutes. Who's getting the work? Go-to defense firms include Littler Mendelson, Jackson Lewis and Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

September 06, 2024, 1:12 PM