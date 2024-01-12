Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | New York

Cases surged in the banking and financial services sector in New York on Thursday, according to Law.com Radar. At least seven federal cases were initiated against businesses on Radar's sector watchlist, most of which target Barclays and creditors' rights law firm Rubin & Rothman under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suits accuse Rubin & Rothman of serving a summons and complaint on behalf of Barclays against debtors who already satisfied their debts pursuant to settlement agreements. The plaintiffs are backed by the Law Offices of Robert S. Gitmeid & Associates; Barclays has tapped Holland & Knight for defense.

January 12, 2024, 12:28 PM

