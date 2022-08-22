Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Class Act...

Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of federal privacy class actions this past week targeting digital media companies. At least six cases were initiated against defendants including Vice Media, Bloomberg, Gannett and Twitter. The volume of new class actions from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19 was more than three times the typical weekly average for companies in Radar's sector index. Of the new cases, four assert claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act, a 1980s law that has seen a resurgence this year in cases against media sites. Meanwhile, Twitter is facing a pair of suits in California Northern District Court over use of data for targeted advertising.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 22, 2022, 12:47 PM