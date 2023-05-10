Litigation Trend - California | Privacy | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - California | Privacy

Privacy lawsuits are flooding California courts. Law.com Radar detected 25 federal privacy cases in April, continuing an upward trend dating back one year. The monthly average during the trend period is now six times greater than the previous 12-month average. What's driving the trend? Most cases accuse businesses of using tracking pixels to share customers' viewing habits, 'chat' communications and other website activity with third parties like Facebook and Google, while other suits target companies for collecting biometric markers like fingerprints, facial images and voice prints from employees and customers without permission. Bursor & Fisher, Milberg, Pacific Trial Attorneys, the Swigart Law Group and the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay are driving most of the litigation.

Internet & Social Media

May 10, 2023, 12:48 PM

nature of claim: /