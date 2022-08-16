Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Louisiana | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Louisiana

There was a storm of lawsuits targeting major property and casualty insurance carriers in Louisiana last week as the state approaches the second anniversary of Hurricane Laura, a deadly Category 4 hurricane which struck Louisiana in late August 2020. At least 60 cases were initiated against insurance giants such as State Farm, Allstate, Travelers, Liberty Mutual and USAA. While hurricane-related lawsuits are nothing new for the gulf state, last week's volume was nearly three times the typical average and may reflect a last-ditch effort by attorneys to get their matters on the docket before any statute-of-limitations defenses kick in.

