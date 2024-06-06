Litigation Surge - Aerospace & Defense | Boeing | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Aerospace & Defense | Boeing

Boeing was hit with a cluster of federal lawsuits on Wednesday. At least three cases were filed, including two whistleblower lawsuits brought in California Central District Court on behalf of an aero vehicle technician and a quality inspector who are married. According to the complaints, Boeing created a hostile work environment for the plaintiffs and demoted the technician in retaliation for raising grievances about unethical conduct, including a manager's purchase of a $10 million propellant system from a company owned by a family friend. Boeing has tapped Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart for defense.

June 06, 2024, 12:24 PM

