Litigation Surge - Industrial, Chemicals & Materials | West Virginia

Major industrial businesses and chemical suppliers were hit with a surge of personal injury lawsuits in West Virginia last month. At least five federal cases were initiated in West Virginia Southern District Court against Fortune 500 industrial and chemical companies, including three cases against DuPont and Chemours; the suits were brought on behalf of workers who allegedly developed kidney cancer from exposure to the toxic chemical C-8 at the defendants' Washington Works Plant, a Teflon manufacturing facility. The suits are backed by several firms including Wright & Schulte, Cory Watson PC and the Fitzsimmons Law Firm.

Fortune 500

July 10, 2024, 1:34 PM