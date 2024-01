Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Target

Target was hit with a flurry of employment lawsuits last week. At least five federal employment suits were initiated against the company in Arizona, California and Pennsylvania over alleged discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender and disability. Who got the work? Target has turned to defense attorneys at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, Littler Mendelson and McDermott Will & Emery.

January 03, 2024, 2:42 PM

