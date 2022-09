New Suit - Trade Secrets

Barnes & Thornburg filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of hemp-containing product and cannabinoid research company 3C LLC d/b/a 3CHI. The complaint takes aim at former 3CHI production planner Robyn Gail Petty for allegedly misappropriating confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01729, 3C, LLC d/b/a 3Chi v. Petty.

Cannabis

September 01, 2022, 6:28 AM