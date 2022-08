New Suit - Trade Secrets

Barnes & Thornburg filed a trade secret lawsuit on Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of cannabis company 3C d/b/a 3CHI. The suit accuses former marketing manager Jai Journay of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in her new role at FullThrottle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01726, 3C LLC d/b/a 3CHI v. Journay.

Cannabis

August 31, 2022, 6:01 PM