New Suit

The State of Indiana was hit with a lawsuit on Monday in Indiana Southern District Court challenging the state's re-classification of low-THC hemp extracts as Schedule I controlled substances. The lawsuit, filed by Bose McKinney & Evans, seeks to enjoin the criminalization of low-THC hemp extracts. The court action was brought on behalf of the Midwest Hemp Council Inc. and 3Chi, a manufacturer and distributor of low-THC hemp extract products like Delta-8 THC. The case is 1:23-cv-01115, 3C, LLC d/b/a 3Chi Midwest Hemp Council, Inc v. Attorney General Tod Rokita, his official capacity The State of Indiana.

Cannabis

June 26, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

3C, LLC d/b/a 3Chi

Midwest Hemp Council, Inc

Plaintiffs

Bose McKinney & Evans

defendants

The State Of Indiana

Tod Rokita

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation