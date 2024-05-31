Litigation Surge - Trademark | Novo Nordisk | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk, maker of the weight loss drug Wegovy and the type 2 diabetes medications Ozempic and Rybelsus, launched a storm of trademark litigation on Thursday against weight loss clinics. At least eight federal lawsuits were filed accusing defendants of misappropriating the plaintiff's marks to sell semaglutide-based compounded drugs for weight loss without FDA approval. Nearly half the cases were filed in Florida, with other cases brought in Colorado, Illinois, Montana, Tennessee and Texas. Novo Nordisk is represented by several firms including Bowman & Brooke, Covington & Burling and Wicker Smith.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 31, 2024, 12:22 PM

nature of claim: /