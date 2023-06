Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Howard & Howard on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Revere Plastics Systems to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Roetzel & Andress on behalf of 3B Supply. The case is 1:23-cv-01137, 3B Holdings, Inc. v. Revere Plastics Systems, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 07, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

3B Holdings, Inc.

Plaintiffs

McCarthy Lebit Crystal Liffman

Roetzel & Andress

defendants

Revere Plastics Systems, LLC

defendant counsels

Howard & Howard

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract