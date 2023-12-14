Litigation Surge - New York | Real Property | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Real Property

Wells Fargo launched a barrage of cases in New York on Wednesday to foreclose on multiple apartment buildings owned by Isaac Kassirer, founder of Emerald Equity Group. At least seven lawsuits were filed in New York Southern District Court accusing holding companies of defaulting on multiple loans which were guaranteed by Kassirer, whose investments in rent-stabilized apartments throughout the Bronx have reportedly taken a hit due to rent strikes, COVID-19 moratoria and other factors. Wells Fargo is represented by McCarter & English.

Real Estate

December 14, 2023, 12:46 PM

nature of claim: /