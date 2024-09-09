Litigation Surge - Virginia | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Virginia | Securities

There was an uptick in securities litigation in Virginia last month. At least five federal securities cases were filed in August, well above the typical monthly average. What triggered the surge? IT provider DXC Technology was hit with a securities class action and a shareholder derivative lawsuit accusing the company of failing to disclose that its 'transformation journey' of restructuring and integrating previously acquired companies was proceeding more slowly than expected, causing the company to miss projected targets for cost optimization. The suits are backed by several firms including Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, Hirschler Fleischer PC and Rigrodsky Law.

Technology

September 09, 2024, 2:31 PM