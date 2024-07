Litigation Surge - Patent | HP Inc.

HP Inc. was hit with a cluster of patent cases in Texas last month. At least three patent lawsuits were filed in June, including two suits brought by Latham & Watkins, Carter Arnett PLLC and the Davis Firm on behalf of MimirIP. The suits contend that HP's ZBook Firefly laptop and memory modules infringe the plaintiff's patents; other companies named as defendants include Tesla, Dell and Micron Technology.

Technology

July 16, 2024, 1:37 PM