Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Class Actions

Major retailers and consumer goods companies were hit with a flurry of class actions on Wednesday. At least six federal class actions were filed against Dollar Tree, Nordstrom, Procter & Gamble and Target. The suits vary: Dollar Tree's dealing with a wave of data breach cases based on a cyberattack against third-party vendor Zeroed-In Technologies, and two class actions allege that Procter & Gamble's fiber supplement Metamucil contains harmful levels of lead. Plus, email subscribers accuse Nordstrom of violating Arizona's Telephone, Utility and Communication Service Records Act by embedding trackers in emails without consent, and Target is accused of falsely labeling its Apple Cinnamon Soft Baked Breakfast Bars as 'naturally flavored' when in fact the bars contain artificial malic acid.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 07, 2023, 1:51 PM

