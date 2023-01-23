Litigation Surge - Product Liability | LOréal USA, Inc | La...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | L'Oréal USA, Inc

L'Oreal was swarmed with product liability lawsuits this past week as cases continue piling up against manufacturers of hair relaxers. At least eight federal suits were filed against L'Oreal last week, adding to a wave of cases brought on behalf of women who allegedly developed uterine cancer due to chemicals found in hair relaxers. Other defendants include Godrej, Strength of Nature, House of Cheatham, Dabur and Namaste Laboratories. The plaintiffs have moved to transfer the cases to Illinois Northern District Court for multidistrict litigation; defendants oppose consolidation or, alternatively, seek consolidation in New York Southern District Court. A JPML hearing is scheduled for this Thursday, Jan. 26.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 23, 2023, 6:35 PM