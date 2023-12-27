Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Patent | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Patent

Major retailers were hit with a volley of patent lawsuits last week. At least 11 patent cases were filed against Fortune 500 retail and consumer goods companies including Amazon, Best Buy, Dillard's, Home Depot and Walmart. Of note, four lawsuits brought on behalf of Push Data LLC accuse Costco, Kroger, Nordstrom and Wayfair of infringing the plaintiff's patents by sending push notifications to mobile app users who come near the defendants' stores, a form of 'geofencing.' More than half the suits filed last week were brought in Texas Eastern District Court.

December 27, 2023, 12:57 PM

