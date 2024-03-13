Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | Patent | L...

Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | Patent

Law.com Radar detected a surge of patent litigation in the banking sector last month. The platform detected 12 patent suits against banks and financial service entities on Radar's sector watchlist, triple the usual monthly average. Several cases pertain to digital or contactless solutions; for instance, Payvox LLC launched three suits alleging that 'tapping' payment methods offered by Visa, Mastercard and Block infringe the plaintiff's patents, and Stewart Title Guaranty was sued by Secure Ink over software for signing and storing mortgage documents. Plus, eToro Group and State Street Bank & Trust were hit with claims that their investment trading platforms infringe patents owned by Intercurrency Software.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2024, 12:35 PM

nature of claim: /