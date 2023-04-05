Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Glankler Brown PLLC on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against 3940 Olympic Blvd KY LLC and escrow agent Riverside Abstract LLC to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Keating, Muething & Klekamp on behalf of 3940 Olympic Blvd LLC, revolves around the sale of a property. The complaint alleges that after making an initial deposit on the property, defendant 3940 Olympic Blvd KY LLC failed to close on the sale by the pre-agreed closing date. It further alleges that defendant Riverside Abstract refused to release the initial deposit funds to the plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-00045, 3940 Olympic Blvd, LLC et al v. 3940 Olympic Blvd KY, LLC.

Real Estate

April 05, 2023, 3:35 PM

