Litigation Surge - Utah | Contract Litigation | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Utah | Contract Litigation

Law.com Radar detected a surge of contract suits last week in Utah District Court. The platform surfaced 11 cases, more than half of which were brought by health care staffing platform Nursa; the suits, brought by Kunzler Bean & Adamson, accuse nursing facilities of failing to pay for clinician placements facilitated through Nursa's app. Plus, Avtech Capital launched two suits accusing companies of defaulting under equipment lease agreements; the suits are backed by Michael Best & Friedrich.

Health Care

August 28, 2024, 2:48 PM