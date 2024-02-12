Litigation Surge - California | SeaWorld | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | SeaWorld

SeaWorld was hit with a surge of litigation last month in California. At least four lawsuits were initiated in California Southern District Court, including an employment suit claiming that SeaWorld exploited the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to lay off disabled and older employees. Plus, a family contends that security personnel failed to intervene when the family was attacked by gang members while waiting in line for Abby's Sea Star Spin, while another family alleges that it suffered personal injuries when a Bayside Skyride gondola system came to an emergency stop. SeaWorld has tapped the International Practice Group for defense.

February 12, 2024, 2:02 PM

