38 Rulings Came Down From the 5th Circuit Over the Holidayâ€...

On the eve of the Juneteenth federal holiday weekend, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit released decisions in 21 cases, including a novel liability claim against a Black Lives Matter leader, and a border wall funding case favoring Texas. In addition to the 21 opinions released Friday night, the court released another 17 opinions Monday night, while Americans were celebrating the newest federal holiday. Of the 38 opinions, six were published, meaning the court considered them to have precedential value. The civil rights case of Officer John Doe v. Deray Mckesson; Black Lives Matter is especially on point with the spirit of the holiday in that the ruling establishes a negligence liability against a protest leader. Circuit Judge Don R. Willett filed a 24 page opinion that dissents in part.

June 20, 2023, 4:09 PM

