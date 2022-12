Litigation Surge - Trademark | EssilorLuxottica

There was a surge of trademark lawsuits last week brought by EssilorLuxottica. The eyewear company launched a trio of federal lawsuits in Illinois and Maryland targeting alleged sellers of counterfeit Ray-Ban, Costa and Oakley glasses. The suits are backed by Greer Burns & Crain, the Rezvani Law Firm and Rosemberg Law.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 20, 2022, 2:34 PM