Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Privacy | Law.com Radar

There was a flurry of privacy litigation against the nation's largest businesses last week. At least eight federal privacy class actions were initiated against Fortune 500 companies, well above the typical weekly average. The claims are varied: JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab and Papa John's were accused of collecting customers' voice prints without their consent, while Caesar's Entertainment and Turner Broadcasting were sued for allegedly sharing users' online video viewing habits with Facebook through a tracking pixel. In addition, American Airlines and Bath and Body Works were accused of using 'session replay' software to track mouse clicks, keystrokes and chat box communications on their websites without users' consent.

October 11, 2022, 2:09 PM