Litigation Surge - Illinois | Antitrust | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Antitrust

Antitrust litigation surged last month in Illinois. At least nine federal cases were filed, more than half of which target corporate owners of manufactured home communities. According to the complaints, the companies conspired to inflate rental rates by using nonpublic data in 'JLT Reports' published by Datacomp Appraisal Systems; the suits further contend that the high rental rates have an especially harsh impact on elderly and low-income residents. The suits are backed by several firms including Hausfeld LLP, Edelson Lechtzin LLP and DiCello Levitt LLP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 09, 2023, 2:50 PM

nature of claim: /