Litigation Surge - Gaming & Esports | Illinois | Law.com Rad...

Trademark litigation surged in the video game sector in Illinois last month. At least five trademark lawsuits were filed, all of which target e-commerce operators over the alleged sale of counterfeit toys, merchandise and other products. Plaintiffs include the video game platform Roblox and developers of the popular horror games Rainbow Friends and Poppy Playtime. Who's bringing the heat? Roblox is backed by Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, while the game developers are represented by Greer Burns & Crain.

Gaming & Esports

December 08, 2023, 12:20 PM

