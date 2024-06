Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Marriott International

Marriott International was hit with a cluster of federal lawsuits in Pennsylvania last week over alleged violations of the ADA. At least four cases were filed on behalf of serial plaintiff Juan Carlos Gil, who was allegedly unable to access four of the defendant's hotels near the Philadelphia Airport in a wheelchair due to physical barriers at the premises. Gil is represented by ADAdvocates LLC and attorney Greg Koson Kuroda.

June 11, 2024, 12:51 PM

