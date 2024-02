Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Pool Corp.

SCP Distributors, a subsidiary of swimming pool supply company Pool Corp., launched a flurry of breach-of-contract cases last month. At least three federal lawsuits were filed in Florida, Illinois and South Carolina accusing customers of failing to pay for pool supplies and equipment; businesses in the crosshairs include Cascade Custom Pools, Dutch Barn and USA Wildcat Investment Group. All three suits were brought by Fox Rothschild.

February 12, 2024, 1:38 PM

