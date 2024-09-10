Litigation Surge - Securities | Levi & Korsinsky | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Securities | Levi & Korsinsky

Plaintiffs firm Levi & Korsinsky filed more securities cases than usual last month. At least eight federal securities suits were launched by the firm, about four times higher than the typical monthly average. Six of the eight lawsuits are class actions accusing companies of overinflating revenue projections and failing to disclose financial difficulties; companies under fire include Amylyx, DexCom, Sprinklr, Stellantis, STMicroelectronics and Symbotic. The other two suits allege accounting malfeasance, including a class action accusing Super Micro Computer of artificially inflating sales through 'channel stuffing' despite being fined $17.5 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020; the suit also accuses the defendant of trading with Russia in violation of U.S. sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine.

September 10, 2024, 2:24 PM