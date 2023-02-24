New Suit - Contract

Adams and Reese and Nixon Peabody filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of 3629 Montreal Creek Cir Owner. The suit pursues claims against CC Clarkston LLC for allegedly making inaccurate representations and warranties in connection with the sale of a 356 unit apartment complex in Dekalb County, Georgia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00813, 3629 Montreal Creek Cir Owner, LLC v. CC Clarkston, LLC.

Real Estate

February 24, 2023, 7:26 AM