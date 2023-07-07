Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Epson America, Inc | Law....

Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Epson America, Inc

Epson America, a manufacturer of printers, scanners and other imaging products, filed a swarm of lawsuits in Massachusetts last month accusing competitors of false advertising. The company launched at least four federal cases accusing competitors of overstating the brightness capabilities of their video projectors; according to the complaints, by inflating the brightness specifications of their projectors, the companies undermine Epson's ability to compete in the marketplace. Epson America is represented by K&L Gates.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 2:57 PM

