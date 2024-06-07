Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Live Nati...

Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment was hit with a swarm of federal lawsuits last month. At least eight federal cases were filed, including three antitrust suits in New York Southern District Court accusing Live Nation and subsidiary Ticketmaster of using long-term exclusivity deals with venues, strategic acquisitions of promoters and other anticompetitive schemes to monopolize the market for live music performances; Latham & Watkins has been tapped for defense. Meanwhile, two data breach class actions were filed in California Central District Court on behalf of customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack by the hacking group ShinyHunters.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

