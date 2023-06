Litigation Surge - Mississippi | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation surged last week in Mississippi. More than a dozen federal employment suits were initiated, triple the usual weekly average. Roughly half the cases pursue discrimination claims, including four lawsuits filed on behalf of white women who were allegedly discriminated against by black supervisors or co-workers. Who's bringing the heat? Most of the suits are backed by Watson & Norris and Waide & Associates.

Mississippi

May 31, 2023, 5:30 PM

