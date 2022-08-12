Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Personal Injury | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Personal Injury

There was a flurry of toxic tort litigation in North Carolina on Thursday, one day after President Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act into law. The new legislation aims to provide relief for veterans, servicemembers and civilian workers who suffered from cancer, heart defects and other diseases as a result of water contamination at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base from the early 1950s to the late 1980s. Six personal injury cases were filed in North Carolina Eastern District Court on Thursday, including five brought under the new law. All five Camp LeJeune suits are backed by the Bell Legal Group; other notable firms include Quinn Emanuel, Lieff Cabraser and Levin Papantonio.

Government

August 12, 2022, 3:13 PM