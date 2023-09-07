Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Caesars Entertainment | L...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Caesars Entertainment

Hotel operator Caesars Entertainment was hit with a flurry of class actions last month. At least three federal class actions were initiated against the company in August, including two antitrust lawsuits in New Jersey District Court; according to the complaints, Caesars and other major Atlantic City hotel operators unlawfully collude by using Rainmaker Group's shared pricing algorithm to set hotel rates. Also, a consumer class action in California Central District Court contends that Caesars misleads consumers by mailing promotional flyers offering 'free play' at its casinos when in fact the offers are contingent on other undisclosed factors; the suit was brought by consumer rights attorney Todd M. Friedman.

Fortune 500

September 07, 2023, 1:48 PM

nature of claim: /