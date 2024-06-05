Litigation Surge - Automotive | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a surge of litigation in the automotive sector last week. Nine federal lawsuits were filed against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, including three data breach class actions brought on behalf of Nissan employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack; according to the complaints, which were filed in Tennessee Middle District Court, Nissan learned about the breach in Nov. 2023, but failed to provide notice until May 2024. Also of note, a securities class action alleges that rental company Hertz overestimated demand for electric vehicles and overinvested in EV inventory.

June 05, 2024, 12:39 PM

